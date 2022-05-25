Truck plows into Chesaning home

CHESANING — A drunken driver missed a curve, went airborne and crashed into a residence early this morning in Chesaning, but luckily no one was injured.
Cheri Woodworth, whose home the drunken driver hit, said there were several individuals at home sleeping at the time of the incident.
“He went airborne, crunched down, blew everyone out of their beds,” Woodworth said. Her daughter got up off the floor and stepped onto the truck that crashed into the house.
“She knew something had happened because she got thrown off the bed. She walked out there and fell through the floor onto the damned truck. The guy was screaming bloody murder to get him out of there, and she was like, ‘Shut up, I’m getting my kids.’”
Woodworth added her black lab was injured, and she would be taking the animal to the veterinarian today. She doubts the dog will survive.
Her home is located near Corunna Road where M-57 curves north into Chesaning. in Chesaning. Woodworth has asked MDOT to install a flashing yellow light at the intersection or a guard rail, as her garage has been hit in similar situations. Her neighbor added she has had numerous similar incidents in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.