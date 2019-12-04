The Argus-Press
BRADY TWP. — Today at approximately 7:40 a.m. multiple area fire departments responded to a house fire at 14490 Ferden Road.
A neighbors’ son was leaving for high school when he noticed smoke coming from the single-story home and called 911.
The occupants of the home — a man, his wife, their dog and three cats — all made it out safely. The dog was treated with oxygen at the scene and taken to a nearby vet as a precaution.
Firefighters from Chesaning-Brady, Owosso Charter Township and Hazelton townships responded.
