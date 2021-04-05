CHESANING TWP. — An Albee Township firefighter was killed and a female passenger injured Saturday afternoon in a single-car rollover crash near the intersection of Sharon and Baldwin roads.
According to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene of the crash about 4:20 p.m. where they found the vehicle in a field on the west side of Sharon Road. Deputies said the 2008 Impala was southbound on Sharon Road, went off the road at a high rate of speed and rolled multiple times before coming to rest.
The 24-year-old driver, of Chesaning, was thrown from the car and died at the scene. He has not been identified by police. According to posts on the Albee Township Fire Department Facebook page, the victim of the crash was firefighter Brody Kelbey.
The 26-year-old female passenger, of St. Charles, suffered internal injuries and was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and survived.
Two children in the backseat were belted into car seats and survived without injuries.
They were take to a hospital for observation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Chesaning Police Department, the crash scene was spread over a substantial area.
“The scene was large — there were multiple patients with multiple injuries and distance between them effectively separating first responders in half for each location,” the department posted on Facebook. “The (passenger) sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, and the children appeared uninjured, but shook up. It’s very important to note that both children were safely and properly buckled into their car seats and survived multiple rolls in a midsize sedan without any apparent injury.”
