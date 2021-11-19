CHESANING — The Chesaning Area Ministerial Association is hosting its annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Trinity United Methodist Church.
The service will consist of traditional Thanksgiving hymns, a few contemporary songs and reflections by pastors.
The service will be live streamed on the Chesaning Trinity United Methodist Facebook page.
For further information, contact the Rev. John Miller (989) 723-3024 or by email at jmiller1400@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.