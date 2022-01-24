Chesaning doctor retires after 40 years

OWOSSO — Family medicine physician Thomas Teal has retired from Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine-Chesaning after 40 years.
Teal retired Friday, having served in various leadership positions over the years, including Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees, chairman of the Department of Family Medicine, president of the Shiawassee Medical Society, medical director of Health Support Corporation (now Memorial Medical Associates), vice president of Quality and Safety, vice president of Medical Affairs and interim chief executive officer.
“I love the practice of medicine and I love my interactions with patients and staff,” Teal said in a press release. “I have had the good fortune to care for patients through generations. I look at those I see in the office as both patients and friends. I think not seeing them daily and not interacting with my staff and colleagues will be the most difficult thing for me.”
Throughout his career, Teal has received several awards. Among them are the Margaret Gulick Humanitarian of the Year award in 2005; the Memorial Healthcare Physician of the Year award in 2015; and the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Business Person of the Year in 2014. He also served as chairman of the Chesaning Parks and Recreation Commission.
His community volunteering activities are numerous, and include serving as chairman of the Valley Ambulance Service (preceded MMR), Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic and Saginaw County Chesaning Free Clinic.
Teal grew up in Midland and attended the University of Michigan. After graduating medical school at Wayne State University (1978) and completing his residency at Oakwood Hospital (1981) in Dearborn, he opened his practice in Chesaning.
Teal and his wife, Jeannine Hopfensperger, a dentist, set up practices at the present site of Pintown Lanes on Saginaw Street. They stayed at this location for five years before purchasing a city block with an old high school and built the present office at 300 S. Chapman Street in 1986. Teal joined Memorial Healthcare in 1996 and practiced obstetrics for 15 years, delivering about 750 babies.
Teal has been married for 46 years to Hopfensperger. They have two married daughters who are teachers and three active grandsons who live in Virginia and Maryland.
“The practice of medicine has been a gift to me,” Teal said. “I have been continually challenged to provide high quality care. Practicing in a small community has been a gift to both Jeannine and me.”
His said his future plans include staying active with family and looking for ways to engage and contribute to the Chesaning community. He also plans to continue coaching the Chesaning High School tennis team.
“We have been given the opportunity to provide care to our fellow community members to the best of our abilities and have been able to share in numerous close, challenging, nourishing, and invaluable relationships with our community members. We are grateful,” Teal said.
