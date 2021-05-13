CHESANING TWP. — A local family is homeless today after a fire gutted their two-story home near the corner of Sharon and Baldwin roads.
Chesaning-Brady Fire Chief Scott Fall today said his department was called to the home shortly before 1 p.m. and found a fully engulfed fire.
“Flames out every window,” he said.
According to a paypal benefit account set up online (paypal.me/pools/c/8zold1v5AX), the home belonged to Kevin Vogelaar and Angelica Bittner, and their four children. They and their pets were not home at the time of the fire.
The account had already raised nearly $900 as of today. Friends also were seeking donations of such things as clothing via the Chesaning Happenings Facebook page.
Fall said firefighters from Tri-Township, Marion, Maple Grove, Hazelton, Elsie, Ovid, Owosso and Saginaw townships all helped fight the blaze.
Firefighters were at the scene about four hours.
