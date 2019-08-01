CHESANING — Chesaning native Kevin P. Sullivan, a chief warrant officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, and his fiancee, Holly Martin, had set a date to marry in August.
Martin had already picked out her wedding dress when she received word Sullivan had been killed in an accident July 22 during a training exercise at Fort Pickett in Virginia.
Sullivan, a member of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, died after a tree was knocked over by severe weather and landed on him. Two other soldiers were injured.
“The 377th Theater Sustainment Command offers our deepest condolences to the family of Chief Warrant Officer Sullivan and our teammates at the 103rd ESC. He’s one of our own and we join you in mourning his loss,” an Army official wrote on the unit’s Facebook page.
U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, issued a statement noting Sullivan’s military service.
“Chief Warrant Officer Sullivan was a patriot who devoted his life to serving our country and protecting the American people,” Moolenaar said. “My prayers today are with his friends and family as they remember his life and mourn this tragic loss.”
Sullivan, 34, served as a petroleum systems technician assigned to 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, based in Livonia. On the evening of July 22, a large tree in the training area fell on Sullivan, resulting in fatal injuries. The tree also struck a parked Humvee, injuring two soldiers near the vehicle, Army officials stated.
The two injured soldiers are assigned to the 952nd Quartermaster Company in Livonia. Both soldiers were treated and released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries, Army officials said. The incident, which occurred during an annual training camp, is under investigation.
Sullivan joined the Army in June 2003, directly out of high school, and went through basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. He served two tours of duty in the Middle East: at Baghdad’s Camp Liberty with Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 through 2008; and in Kuwait with Operation Enduring Freedom from 2016 through 2017.
He continued in the Army Reserves when not on active duty.
Sullivan’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.
According to his obituary, Sullivan grew up in Canton and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel School in Plymouth. He graduated from Detroit Catholic Central High School in Redford in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and geography from Eastern Michigan University in 2012.
He enjoyed hunting, shooting, reading (especially Star Wars books), history, Michigan football and — most of all — playing video games, his obituary states.
Martin’s mother has set up a gofundme account to help pay off Sullivan’s “beloved Ford F-150.” To contribute, visit gofundme.com/f/please-help-family-of-fallen-soldier.
Sullivan is survived by his parents, Patrick and Lois Sullivan; sister Erin Sullivan and her son Ryan; and fiancee Martin and her daughters, Zina and Layla. He will be laid to rest Monday in Indian River.
