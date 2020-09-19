CHESANING — Two special use permits and subsequent marijuana license applications were removed from the Chesaning Village Council agenda Tuesday after council members agreed a final vote on the proposals should be held during an in-person meeting, rather than online via Zoom.
Council members unanimously agreed to revisit the licensing requests concerning the proposed marijuana grow operations at 9726 W. Peet Road and 9982 W. Peet Road during an in-person meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. The meeting will be held at the upper pavilion in Showboat Park.
Both special use permits and licensing requests were approved by the village’s planning commission during an outdoor meeting Sept. 9, despite pushback from area residents.
“I feel we are being unfair to the residents,” council member Danielle Chludil said during Tuesday’s meeting, held via Zoom. “We all understand that this (online) forum is extremely hard to communicate on. I would like to see an in-person meeting for these people to be allowed to come and express how they feel about it.”
Heather Khami, of Macomb, is seeking a special use permit to develop a marijuana grow facility at 9726 W. Peet Road while Brett Taylor Enterprises LLC is looking to do the same at 9982 W. Peet Road, according to village documents.
Both proposed facilities, if granted approval, would only be allowed to sell their product to other marijuana licensees, including those who have provisioning centers, retailers and processing facilities, according to permit documents. There would be no on-site sales to the general public.
During the planning commission meeting Sept. 9, several area residents expressed concerns regarding the possibility of marijuana-related odor emanating from the proposed sites. Both developers have indicated within their special use applications that necessary infrastructure would be in place to contain marijuana odor.
Citing residents’ concerns, and communication challenges within online meetings, Chludil requested that the license applications be moved to an in-person meeting, in an effort to provide consistency and equal access to all affected residents.
“Every other license holder in this town has had that happen, the residents were allowed to come to those meetings and voice their opinions about how they feel about it,” Chludil said.
“I feel that it’s only right for these two licenses to be approved in the same manner that the other licenses were approved.”
Council member Matthew Hoover noted the village received requests to hold the council meeting in-person following the Sept. 9 planning commission meeting, given the nature of the licensing requests.
“There are people that are unable to attend this (online) format, they just don’t have the technology to do so, so I’m in agreement with Danielle,” he said.
