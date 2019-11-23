CHESANING — The Chesaning Area Ministerial Association invites the public to attend the annual community Thanksgiving service at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at New Wine Full Gospel Church, 734 Brady St.
The service will feature Thanksgiving songs and traditional hymns, a time for children, a teen reader’s choir and meditations from area pastors.
A Thanksgiving offering will be taken for the CAER Center.
