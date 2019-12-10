SAGINAW — Sherry Mandel, the Owosso woman who was convicted by a jury in September of attempted murder for the December 2018 shooting of her estranged wife and the wife’s new girlfriend in Chesaning, was sentenced Monday to at least 20 years in prison.
Mandel, 57, told 10th Circuit Court Judge Manvel Trice III that “love makes you do crazy things” before being sentenced.
“If I could change it, I would,” Mandel said. “I can’t say I wasn’t to blame, because I was. I did everything they said I did. I own up to it. I wish I could have the day over, but I can’t.”
Mandel was found guilty on one count of attempted murder, a lesser included charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and two counts of felony firearms, for the shootings of her wife and her girlfriend in Chesaning Dec. 4, 2018. She was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but the jury elected to find her guilty of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge instead.
Mandel was sentenced to 18 years, nine months on the attempted murder charge, and three years, two months to 10 years on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm. The sentences will run concurrently.
She also received a two-year sentence on the pair felony firearms counts. Those terms will run concurrently with each other, but consecutive to the attempted murder and assault charges. Mandel will be eligible for parole when she is 78.
Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Van Norman said Mandel has not shown remorse, and indicated in the pre-sentence investigation that she “plans to seek revenge on one of her victims and try to get her deported.”
“You have her statement, and I won’t read it for the record,” Van Norman added. “The defendant faced the victims and said, ‘I hope you and your whore are…,’ and was whisked out of the courtroom before she could finish the sentence.”
Mandel also stated in the pre-sentence investigation report that she “accidentally shot her wife and her whore.”
Mandel was charged in December 2018 after she shot the two women at a residence in the 800 block of South Front Street in Chesaning.
Mandel showed up at the home with a handgun, forced her way in and, following a confrontation, shot her wife and the other victim. During a struggle for the gun, Mandel also was wounded in the leg, which allowed the women the chance to flee.
Mandel barricaded herself inside the home following the shootings, but surrendered to police after a brief standoff. The two victims were transported to Saginaw for medical treatment and later released.
Mandel was convicted by a Saginaw County jury after a week-long trial.
“You indicated that love makes you do crazy things,” Trice told Mandel Monday. “But true love would have prevented you from committing these crimes. These acts of violence you perpetrated against these victims were just reprehensible. These acts of violence were precipitated by jealousy, rage, and a victim who had decided to move on in her life with someone else.”
Van Norman said he was pleased with the sentence imposed by Trice.
“I think she’s dangerous. To the very least toward (the victims),” he said.
