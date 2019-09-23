CHESANING — State and local groups took part Saturday in a second lake sturgeon stocking event on the Shiawassee River Saturday at Cole Park, in an effort to restore the natural population of the dinosaur-like fish.
About 40 people turned out to participate in the release of 125 fish. It was one of four sturgeon release events around the Saginaw Bay watershed, with efforts also taking place at the Titabawassee River in Midland; the Cass River in Frankenmuth; and the Flint River in Flint.
Cole Park also hosted a sturgeon release in August.
