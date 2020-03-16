Board approves Youngs Drain project plan

CORUNNA — After months of researching and evaluating alternatives to address longstanding flooding issues along Ditch Road in Saginaw County, the Youngs Intercounty Drain Board voted Tuesday to move forward with the first solution offered.
The currently petitioned drain plan, once constructed, will direct water north into Saginaw County along Stuart Road to Ditch Road, where the drain will then turn west and follow Ditch Road under Corunna (State) Road before crossing into adjacent properties and feeding into the Shiawassee River.
“I think we made a lot of progress coming to a resolution on the recommended alternative,” Board Chairman Michael Gregg, of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said. “Going down the original petitioned route makes sense, it’s what we have legal authority to implement and we need to try to expedite the project so that we can minimize cost because projects like this don’t get cheaper with age generally. I think it’s incumbent on us as a board to expeditiously move forward now.”
The move to pursue the Ditch Road design was unanimous, and came roughly eight weeks after the board of Gregg, Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling and Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman received legal advice from attorney Stacy Hissong, of Fahey Schultz Burzych Rhodes, of Okemos.
Hissong indicated that under the current petition, the board can only legally move forward with the Ditch Road option.
The other two researched alternatives — directing all of the water east to the Bear Creek Drain, and splitting the water in both directions, with half traveling west along Ditch Road and half going east to Bear Creek — would require new petitions, according to Hissong, which could be brought to the board by affected property owners, or by officials in Chesaning Township or New Haven Township.
As of Tuesday, no additional petitions had come before the board, Wendling and Newman both said.
The board will meet at 10 a.m. April 24 at the Chesaning Township Hall, 1025 Brady St., to discuss next steps in pursuing the Ditch Road project.
Flooding along Ditch Road — which runs east and west — between Corunna (State) Road and Stuart Road has been an issue for decades, according to Wendling. Water flowing into Saginaw County from Shiawassee County — as well as surface water in Saginaw County — has caused flooding and significant property damage.
In the spring of 2019, the drain board submitted a request to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) — formerly the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) — for permit approval of the Ditch Road design, though the board later withdrew its permit application for the project after receiving direction from EGLE to make adjustments to the design and/or consider alternatives.
During an Oct. 15, 2019, board meeting, Wendling discussed the idea of directing the water toward the existing Bear Creek Drain, just east of Stuart Road, as an alternative.
Alan Boyer, of LSG Engineers and Surveyors, presented preliminary engineering designs for both alternatives to the board in December.
According to Boyer, directing all of the water west along Ditch Road to the Shiawassee River will require approximately 3,000 feet of channel improvements along Ditch Road, along with culvert improvements and the implementation of grade control structures, a berm, and sediment control measures on the Mallory farm, a property directly adjacent to the Shiawassee River.
In total, the project will require approximately 21 easements, Boyer continued, with estimated construction costs of about $835,000.
The project also requires a permit from EGLE, Boyer said, as a portion of channel across the Mallory farm crosses ‘waters of the state,’ which EGLE regulates.
“We have an opportunity to resubmit the application as is and then sit down and negotiate with EGLE to come up with something that is permissible,” Boyer said. “I’m willing to go to bat with EGLE with respect to the design that we already have on paper because I think it provides the best benefit to not only the drainage district, but to the Mallory land.”
Boyer said he plans to meet with EGLE representatives in the coming weeks, prior to the next Youngs Drain meeting April 24.
Overall, Gregg said the goal is to put the project out for bids in January 2021.
“That’s going to take a lot of concerted effort to get to that and hopefully we’ll produce the lowest possible construction bids,” Gregg said. “That’s really what that’s all about.”
