CHESANING — A Michigan State Police trooper shot and killed a 40-year-old Chesaning man early this morning while serving a search warrant at a home at 406 E. Broad St.
According to a press release issued by the MSP, at approximately 6:20 a.m. today, members of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Emergency Support (ES) team were serving “a high-risk search warrant” at the home on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET).
According to the MSP, the ES team approached the front of the residence and a man confronted them with a gun. Members of the ES team fired their weapons at the man.
The man was found dead inside the home. A woman who also lived in the home was removed and was uninjured, police said.
Detectives from the MSP Second District Investigative Response Team are investigating the shooting today, MSP said.
ES team members who were involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department protocol, while the investigation is underway.
Neither occupant of the home was identified by police. Police did not say what charges the dead man was facing or why the warrant was considered high risk.
In a Facebook post, the Chesaning Police Department said members of the department were at the scene for security and traffic control.
Chesaning police said the warrant attempt followed a "monthslong" investigation.
