CHESANING — HAZMAT workers were called Thursday morning after an unknown corrosive substance leaked from a truck along Sharon Road.
Chesaning police initially asked people to avoid Sharon Road from Baldwin to Brady Road/Line Street just before noon.
Elite Excavating hired a septic company to empty an underground storage tank. The company and septic company operator apparently were not aware the tank contained a chemical.
The chemical ate through the trunk’s aluminum tank and spilled onto the ground.
The operator was able to evacuate without injury.
The site of the spill once was the Peet Packing company site. That business closed in 1997. The chemical may have been in the tank for decades.
Police and firefighters evacuated about five homes in the area of the incident. The riverbank in the area of the spill was barricaded, police said, to prevent material from flowing into the waterway.
About four hours later, police said the road was reopened while workers continued cleanup efforts on affected property near the spill.
Neither Chesaning police nor the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department identified what material spilled.
“Today we had an isolated incident involving a chemical spill at an industrial site in the village of Chesaning,” the Chesaning-Brady Fire Department said in a press release. “The Saginaw County HAZMAT team consisting of members from the city of Saginaw Fire Department, the Thomas Township Fire Department, the Bridgeport Fire Department and the Saginaw Township Fire Department were called in to mitigate the situation.
“We also requested assistance from the Tri-Township Fire District, Elsie Area Fire Department, Chesaning Police Department, Saginaw County Road Commission and Thomas Township Fire Chief to serve in multiple support positions while assisting the HAZMAT team,” the release said.
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and Young’s Environmental responded. Young’s eventually emptied the tank.
