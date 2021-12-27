Chesaning woman who embezzled sentenced to jail

FLINT — The Chesaning woman who embezzled nearly $200,000 from her former employer over the course of several years was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation by a Genesee County Judge.
According to online circuit court records, Heather Atkinson, 41, was sentenced by Genesee County Judge Clinton Canady to the jail term Nov. 24. She was credited with one day served.
Atkinson served her sentence at the Livingston County Jail, according to records, from Nov. 29 until Dec. 22.
The charges arose after the owner of CSH Electric Motor Supply Inc., of Owosso, confronted Atkinson about missing funds and began an audit. According to documents in a civil case, the owner asked Atkinson multiple times whether he would find any money missing or questionable charges or withdrawals from his PayPal or bank accounts.
Atkinson at first denied any knowledge of the theft, but eventually admitted to stealing “about $50,000” and using the funds to pay bills and buy groceries.
Records indicate Atkinson paid personal bills with CSH funds using the company’s credit card, and even paid invoices to a non-existent front company she registered in her own name.
Atkinson was charged in August 2020 following an investigation by Michigan State Police.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office handled the case and transferred jurisdiction to Genesee County because Atkinson’s mother, Lt. Tami Willson, is the Shiawassee County Jail administrator.
Atkinson pleaded guilty in August, and was ordered to sell her Chesaning home in order to repay her former employer.
Records show Atkinson owes $184,758 in restitution to the victim. The amount she embezzled is likely greater, but the statute of limitations prevents the victim from suing for the whole amount, which is listed at $199,000 in court filings.
The thefts apparently began in 2016.
In a separate civil lawsuit filed by CSH, documents indicate Atkinson worked for the company as a bookkeeper and embezzled $185,000 from the company over the course of about eight years.
That civil suit is listed in 35th Circuit Court records as having been dismissed, but the records do not state when that occurred.
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000 or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Atkinson had no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County prior to the felony embezzlement conviction.
