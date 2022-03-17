Chesaning police: Two people arrested after car chase

CHESANING — Chesaning police said two people were arrested Tuesday after they led officers on a chase with a stolen car.
According to a press release from the Chesaning Police Department, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate. The vehicle pulled into a busy grocery store and police waited for the vehicle to exit the parking lot. After the suspects pulled back out into traffic, officers attempted to stop the car near W. Broad and N. Fourth streets.
The vehicle refused to stop and proceeded westbound on Brady Road to Brennan Road, then turning northbound on Fordney Road before turning westbound on Brant Road. A St. Charles police vehicle then vehicle joined the pursuit.
The suspect car then struck another vehicle that was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Brant and Brennan roads, leaving the roadway and crashing into a ditch. The driver of then fled on foot; he was eventually located by officers with the help of K-9 unit and a Michigan State Police drone.
Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen car were discovered to have active stolen vehicle warrants. After being released from the hospital, the driver was lodged in the Saginaw County Jail. The passenger was also transported to the hospital for observation.
The status of the passengers in the vehicle the stolen car struck was not released.
Chesaning police said it is in contact with detectives from DeWitt Township, which is investigating the stolen vehicle. CPD is also “in the process of notifying the several agencies that have warrants for the individuals involved.”
The suspects were not named.
