CHESANING — A portion of a vacant building along East Broad Street collapsed Tuesday evening and village officials are currently seeking legal clearance to tear down the remainder of the structure.
Village Building Official Rob Kehoe was notified of the partial collapse at 108 E. Broad St. about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The rear wall of the building has fallen down, with bricks and other debris scattered around the structure.
The building has been cited for violations several times dating back to 2014, Kehoe said. Village officials most recently tried to get the structure condemned in Saginaw County court in June, but were unable to prevail, he said.
“My biggest fear has always been safety, that somebody would be hurt,” Kehoe said this morning, acknowledging the remaining structure could fall as soon as today. Engineers are unsure which way the building would fall in that event.
The building is currently owned by Greg Schankin of Clinton Township and has been vacant for several years, according to Kehoe. Schankin was ordered to clean up some fallen debris as part of the most recent court challenge, but the village ultimately failed to get the structure condemned, Kehoe said.
South Front Street is closed at the Broad Street intersection until further notice, and the eastbound Broad Street traffic lane has been shifted to utilize the left turn lane while officials continue to evaluate the building.
