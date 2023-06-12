Locally-based crooner Ryan DeHues’ lastest album a 7-year globe-trotting journey in the making

OWOSSO — A global pandemic and the Atlantic Ocean couldn’t stop Chesaning-based crooner Ryan DeHues from releasing his third album.
On Friday, after seven years of back-and-forth trans-Atlantic trips — an itinerary severely inhibited by COVID-19 shutdowns — DeHues, 39, released “Private Parlour (Bossa Vibes),” a collaborative effort with French pop duo Double Françoise.
The album, with seven originals written in English and three covers, was officially released Friday on the Belgian/French label Freaskville Records.
DeHues’ collaboration with Double Françoise came about thanks to a little good, old-fashioned initiative.
A fan of Maxence and Elisabeth Jutel of Double Françoise’s work, DeHues reached out to compliment them and express a desire to collaborate.
They were amenable, and, many years later, “Private Parlour” is the result.
DeHues said the album blends the musical styles of bossa nova, jazz, pop, electro, lounge and French chanson.
Jazz and its derivatives have been a passion of DeHues’ for much of his life. He first became acquainted with the genre(s) through Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams and Nat King Cole.
“In my early teens, I was so taken with what Sinatra called ‘soft, but intense music,’ the kind of crooner sound you get with Sinatra, Williams and Cole,” DeHues said.
For “Private Parlour,” DeHues said he wanted to keep the vocals “soft and romantic,” but throw in a club rhythm behind it and a bossa rhythm on top to give the music a “21st century touch.” He said his favorite original on the record is a song titled, “The Actress,” which he described as a “very mysterious, very modern-lounge style that makes me think of something from a James Bond film.”
One of the three covers on the album, “Sambra Saravah” by Pierre Barouh, features Owosso-based vocalist Manuela Dalke, who DeHues described as having a “perfect, European café female singing voice.”
DeHues feels that the long marination of “Private Parlour” has produced zesty results.
“The rewards of when you can tap into other cultures is so worth the effort and the extra time it takes,” he said. “You can’t fake culture, and tapping into that European vibe is something money can’t buy. (The album) is very much a love affair between U.S., Brazilian and European music.”
In addition to his trips to France to meet up with Double Françoise, DeHues did some recording in Hollywood with producer Dave Siebels where he worked with studio musicians who had, in the past, worked with jazz legends Sergio Mendes and Herb Alpert.
“It was great working with them. When it came time to do this album, it was very natural to call up some of them,” he said.
DeHues said the album is getting a warm reception from radio stations in Europe. It’s been “exciting” for him to be receiving publicity from stations over the past week.
“Bossa will live on and continue to vibe as long as songs like this one will be written, sung and produced by these amazingly talented artists. Unreal and mysterious, our hearts beat in unison on this release from Freaksville Records. Thank you to Ryan DeHues, whose album ‘Private Parlor’ will be available in two days,” states a review from French radio station L’indépen-dance/Pulsar Radio 95.9 FM.
DeHues’ journey in the music industry began when he won a national recording contract from American pop artist Pat Boone as a teenager. He recorded his first big band jazz album “My Dream Come True” in 2001.
While he can’t, for sentimental reasons, love anything more than his debut album, DeHues feels that “Private Parlour” is a capstone achievement.
“I feel like if I do nothing ever again, I had my say with this record, and it is my love of Indie-Euro sounds and the Bossa groove,” he said.
When he’s in Michigan, DeHues enjoys performing at local venues across the U.S., including, the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts in Owosso.
Before the Lebowsky Center’s 8 p.m. Friday showing of its current production “Anything Goes,” DeHues will perform Cole Porter tunes and more on Park Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while patrons enjoy a buffet meal and cash bar.
Tickets for the June 17 fundraiser are available online. They cost $50, with all proceeds benefiting the Lebowsky Center.
