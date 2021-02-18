CHESANING — The Chesaning Village Council Tuesday tabled action on the future of an existing four-way stop at the intersection of Mason and Front streets, with council members requesting further information to determine the necessity of the stop signs along the street.
The council voted unanimously in August 2020 to establish the four-way stop intersection amid concerns over speeding and the potential for pedestrian injuries because of the intersection’s proximity to Showboat Park.
The intersection had required cross traffic to stop, with motorists on Mason Street — which feeds directly into Showboat Park — yielding for traffic on Front Street.
During recent council meetings, several village residents have questioned what data and/or studies influenced the decision to install the stop signs along Front Street. Village President Matt Hoover indicated no traffic study was conducted for the project, though in hindsight, maybe one should have been done.
“I think Matt (Hoover) makes a good point that perhaps it was done in haste without some proper study, which I think is what a lot of people are just asking for,” council member Kim Hewitt, who motioned to table action on the intersection, said Tuesday. “I don’t think anybody is debating our concern for safety of our constituents, but I think there’s a process that needs to be followed to do these things.”
Village resident Tim Schultz, addressing the council Tuesday, said the stop signs are unwarranted, and don’t comply with requirements outlined in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), the national standard for signs, signals and other traffic rules.
“These are all studies that say this area is now less safe, but you council just want to continue to defend the decision that I have not seen any documents to show it’s correct,” Schultz said during Tuesday’s meeting, adding a crosswalk and/or rumble strips may be a more appropriate solution.
Council member Tina Powell, a vocal advocate of the four-way stop intersection, argued stop signs don’t necessarily have to comply with all the standards in the MUTCD, and can simply be implemented for the purpose of increased pedestrian safety. Powell also argued the installation of a crosswalk would have little effect.
Village Administrator Troy Feltman said he would consult the village’s attorney regarding the legality of the current stop signs.
“We’re setting up that corner for a multi-modal trail system and if you want to put a stop sign in there to control traffic, I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” Feltman said. “I understand Mr. Schultz’s concerns, but at the end of the day, what is in the greater good of the community? That’s what (the council) makes decisions about.”
Hewitt requested the council obtain four items before reaching a final decision: A three-year traffic report from Chesaning Police Chief Rebecca Short detailing the number of traffic citations from Church Street to Peet Road along Front Street; a cost estimate for an independent traffic study; a cost estimate for the installation of a crosswalk; and a cost estimate for the installation of rumble strips along Front Street.
The motion was supported by council members 6-1, with council member Keith Wenzel dissenting.
“I’m just looking for whatever makes it safer,” Powell said after the vote. “If the stop sign doesn’t work, then it doesn’t work, but we need to do something to take care of it.”
