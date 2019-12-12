The Argus-Press
SAGINAW COUNTY — The Youngs Intercounty Drain Board will meet at 2 p.m. Monday at Chesaning Township Hall, 1025 Brady St., to discuss the potential route and course of a proposed intercounty drain.
In October, the board authorized Alan Boyer of LSG Engineers and Surveyors to investigate a solution that would divert surface water that routinely floods along Ditch Road into the Bear Creek Drain.
The decision to examine the Bear Creek route was unanimous, and came after board Chairman Michael Gregg (of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development), Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling and Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman previously tabled a decision regarding a proposal to consider a solution that would involve directing water along Johnstone Road.
