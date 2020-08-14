Chesaning police seek felony suspect

CHESANING — The Chesaning Police Department is seeking a man they say may be “armed and dangerous,” according to a press release posted on Facebook.
Police are looking for Cotey Robert Krcmarik, 27, who fled from police following a car crash near the intersection of Marion and Meridian roads.
Police said he last was seen in the Marion Springs area, but has been known to visit property on Chapin Road near Cupp Road.
According to police, Krcmarik, who is 5-foot-6 and about 160 pounds, is being sought on charges of domestic assault, carrying a concealed pistol in a vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felony firearm — third offense, felon in possession of ammunition, third degree fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving.
The initial domestic violence case was filed in Saginaw County district court in July.
In Shiawassee County, he has a 2018 misdemeanor conviction to allowing an unlicensed/suspended person to drive, which was reduced from driving while license suspended.
Police say people who spot the suspect should avoid approaching him and call 911 or Chesaning police at (989) 845-2550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.