CHESANING — An individual who led police officers from several jurisdictions on a high-speed chase Saturday night before crashing his vehicle in Chesaning, was arrested as he slept early Sunday at the McDonald’s restaurant in Chesaning Township.
According to Chesaning police, officers — who had pursued the man from Carson City — called off the chase because of trick-or-treating in Chesaning and the risk of someone being injured as the driver sped along M-57.
After officers quit the pursuit, the suspect crashed his vehicle and abandoned it at Big Rock Elementary School.
“The vehicle was not pursued within the village limits, due to Sgt. Scott Conner advising the units of the danger to our public,” Chesaning police said in a press release that referenced rumors about the incident. “At no point did the speeds of the suspect vehicle or any police vehicles reach 100 mph near the village. Also, only in the movies can you just shoot out someone’s tires.”
According to Carson City Police Chief Tony Keller, the suspect, who was driving a car without plates and was wanted on warrants by other agencies, is expected to be arraigned on undetermined charges in Montcalm County this afternoon.
Keller said the suspect was first spotted by police near the intersection of M-66 and M-57 west of Carson City. A short time later — at 6:22 p.m. Saturday — a Carson City police officer saw the suspect drive through the village at 109 mph and began pursuing him.
“Our officer was handing out candy. (The suspect) came within feet of children,” Keller said. “He blew right by them.”
Since the Gratiot County line is just east of Carson City, deputies from that county picked up the pursuit along M-57 with the Carson City officer trailing in a support role.
According to Chesaning police, Saturday, “while the Chesaning Police Department was passing out candy throughout the town, we were alerted to a situation in which Carson City police and Gratiot County Sheriff’s Department were pursuing a vehicle eastbound on Brady Road from Gratiot County.”
Gratiot County dispatchers asked Saginaw County units to take over the pursuit at the county line.
“At this point, Sgt. Conner advised all units and Central Dispatch that the chase would be extremely dangerous if it entered into the village of Chesaning,” the release states. “Sgt. Conner proceeded westbound on Brady Road in an attempt to monitor the location of the pursuit and to attempt to stop it from entering the village due to trick-or-treating.
“The suspect vehicle passed Sgt. Conner with pursuing units from Gratiot County and Carson City. All units then discontinued the chase near the village limits and grouped for a debrief,” the release said.
After the officers completed their discussion, Saginaw County Central Dispatch informed them the suspect vehicle had crashed into a fence at Big Rock Elementary.
An MSP K-9 officer was called in, but was unsuccessful at locating the suspect.
After an search of the area, as well as the village, the foot search was called off.
“The Chesaning Police Department, Michigan State Police and Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a sighting of the suspect near the Countryside Apartments on Peet Road,” Chesaning police said in a statement Sunday. “After gathering information from witnesses, our officers were informed the suspect was given a ride from the area to McDonald’s at M57/M52.
“Chief Rebecca Short responded to McDonald’s and located the suspect inside sleeping. Chief Short and MSP then entered McDonald’s and placed him in custody,” the press release said.
