CHESANING — The congregations of Trinity United Methodist Church, Racy Free Methodist Church, New Wine Full Gospel Church and Oakley Community Church are uniting for 40 days of prayer, from Ash Wednesday until Palm Sunday.
Members will use the booklet, “Seek God for the City 2021,” as a common resource for uniting in prayer.
To promote a sense of communion, the pastors will take turns during the six weeks of Lent recording a pastoral prayer that will be shared as a video in their Sunday morning worship services.
Materials may be purchased at waymakers.org; it is available in ebook format.
For further information, call pastor Jose Rodriguez of the New Wine Full Gospel Church at (989) 714-9964.
