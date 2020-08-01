‘Chesaning Strong’ campaign supports businesses

CHESANING — The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with local businesses, is offering “Chesaning Strong” T-shirts residents can purchase to show support for the community.
“Starting (July 30), Chesaning residents, shoppers and supporters of America’s small business community can promote the ‘Chesaning Strong’ slogan with a T-shirt that will also benefit their local community,” the Chamber said in a press release.
Shirts can be ordered online from Ed Rehmann and Sons and range in price from $20 to $22, plus tax. The initiative was developed to raise money for businesses that may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chesaning Chamber Foundation, a new group in the process of becoming a certified 501(c)(3), will handle the distribution of funds.
“The past four months have been difficult for each of our community’s businesses,” said Kate Weber, Chesaning Chamber executive director. “Our board decided that we need to do what’s necessary to support them not only today, but tomorrow too.”
Weber added she hopes the effort will bring the community closer as people continue to battle the virus that has taken the lives of 150,000 Americans, including more than 6,400 Michiganders.
Nancy Rehmann, co-owner of Rehmann and Sons with her husband Rob and brother-in-law Ric, said she hopes people continue shopping at local businesses.
“Our family-owned store was founded by our grandparents during a pandemic, and we want to do everything we can to help other small businesses survive this one,” Rehmann said. “This community has been part of our family since 1919. We are just hoping everyone continues to shop small and dream big.”
Rehmann added all money from shirt sales will go back to the community.
Shirts are available in adult small through 3X sizes. The design is a black shirt with white lettering featuring the village water tower, a bridge and river, and a ferris wheel, surrounded by the words Chesaning Strong.
Shirts can be ordered through edrehmanns.com until Aug. 20. They will be available for pickup at Rehmanns store, 151 W. Broad St., or will be delivered via USPS.
