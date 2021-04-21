Saginaw County prosecutor: No charges against police in Chesaning shooting

SAGINAW — Prosecutor John McColgan this week announced he has no grounds for charges against Michigan State Police troopers who shot and killed a Chesaning man in January while serving a search warrant.
McColgan said in a press release that officers were justified to fire their weapons because the 40-year-old man pointed a firearm at them.
“This office has reviewed the witness statements, video and audio recordings of the incident, as well as other available evidence. We conclude that the use of deadly force by law enforcement personnel under these circumstances was justified,” according to a press release from the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) and MSP Emergency Support Team (EST) executed a “high-risk” search warrant at the home of John Neitling, 406 E. Broad St., after undercover officers bought methamphetamine from him less than 48 hours earlier. Two previous search warrants executed at the residence produced multiple, small clear plastic baggies of meth, 39 grams of meth, two digital scales, $1,336 in cash and a 12-gauge shotgun stored near the drugs.
During the Jan. 7 incident, police approached a door leading to an enclosed porch. Police said an MSP trooper announced the warrant over his cruiser’s PA system. While EST members approached the door, they observed a woman, identified later as Samantha Jo Searles, yelling inside the home. They ordered her to come to the door, but she did not. Officers also heard Neitling yelling.
As EST members attempted to enter the porch door, Neitling broke a hole through the wall and pointed a weapon at them. They fired multiple shots toward Neitling until they could no longer see him, police said.
“When EST members made the call to use deadly force, they were attempting to execute a search warrant based on probable cause, repeatedly announced their presence and purpose… We conclude that the actions of law enforcement personnel were justified and consistent with preservation of self and others,” the memo states.
Searles exited the home after the gunfire uninjured and was removed from the scene.
EST members used a mobile robot and K-9 to determine Neitling was unresponsive and requested medical personnel. Neitling was declared dead at the scene. Police later recovered a PSM45 BB gun, which resembles a semi-automatic handgun, from the ground near Neitling’s feet.
Two weeks after the search warrant was served, the owner of the home attempted to evict Searles. It appears she could not be located, and a judgment was issued in the owner’s favor. Several other property owners have evicted Searles from their properties in Saginaw County since 2016.
Searles was charged in February with felony maintaining a drug house and possession of meth. She pleaded guilty April 8 to the charges. According to court records, Searles is lodged at the Saginaw County Jail awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 18.
