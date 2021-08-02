MAPLE GROVE TWP. — The Twin Township Ambulance Board of Directors is sponsoring the Queen of Hearts drawing each week.
Each Thursday at 8 p.m. a ticket is drawn. If the number has the Queen of Hearts under it, the winner takes home the jackpot. So far Nos. 1, 9 and 8 have been drawn.
Mike Dammann was the latest winner of the $25 consolation prize. The jackpot has grown to $500. The profit earned goes for bonuses for the ambulance staff annually.
Tickets are $1, and are available at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners, Bauman Brothers, Tip N Point in New Lothrop and Golden Comb in Montrose.
Participants need not be present to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.