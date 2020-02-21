CHESANING — Village officials in Chesaning are joining forces with the Village of Clinton in pursuing legal action against the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) regarding its new lead and copper rule established in June 2018, citing concerns that the rule violates both the General Law Village Charter and the Michigan Constitution.
Chesaning’s Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $1,000 from its general fund budget toward legal action against EGLE, formerly the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The decision to join the upcoming lawsuit was recommended by Village Administrator Troy Feltman, who received a letter from Clinton officials Jan. 24 requesting support in any future legal proceedings.
The primary issue with EGLE’s new lead and copper rule, according to Feltman, is that full lead service lines must be replaced at the water supply’s expense — i.e. the village — regardless of ownership.
“Traditionally, whether it’s been water, sewer, storm, whatever it is, we go to the edge of right-of-way and then, when it gets on the private property side, it’s the private property owner’s responsibility,” Feltman said Tuesday. “The new lead and copper rule changed that, so it essentially said that if we find a service line that has exposure to lead, we’re responsible for taking it all the way up into the house.
“After reading the letter (from Clinton), I think there would be many of us that would think that that violates the state constitution on a number of levels,” Feltman continued, “and I think it’s an extremely poor precedent relative to constituent relations.”
Replacing privately owned lead service lines at the water supply’s expense is a violation of the General Law Village Act — which defines the powers and duties of a village — according to the letter submitted by Clinton village officials.
Furthermore, Clinton village officials claim that the new lead and copper rule appears to violate the Michigan Constitution of 1963, which “forbids the use of public funds for a private purpose.”
Chesaning Village President Joseph Sedlar Jr. said the idea of replacing private service lines at the village’s expense sets a dangerous precedent.
“With EGLE doing this, where does it stop? Are they going to make us responsible for everything in the house too eventually? Who knows?” Sedlar said Tuesday. “It’s not right. As soon as you start digging on someone’s property, there’s going to be issues, you’re going to cause a lot of damage. Now who’s responsible for paying for that? We are, you know, so it could really become a pricey venture that we don’t really want. We already have budget restraints, I don’t see how we could afford to take something like that on.”
With Chesaning now on board, the village of Clinton is continuing to reach out to fellow Michigan General Law villages to gauge how many are interested in participating in future legal action against EGLE.
Clinton village officials are also working with a law firm to acquire cost estimates for legal action, according to the letter from Clinton Village officials, with more information likely becoming available in the coming weeks.
