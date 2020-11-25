OAKLEY — The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal fire as 72-year-old Lewis Patterson.
The fire was reported at the single-story residence at Third and Bockee streets at approximately 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Several area fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the fire, but the home was heavily damaged.
The Sheriff’s Office said Patterson was the sole occupant of the home. Fire crews from Chesaning-Brady, Marion Township, Elsie and Owosso Township responded to the scene, along with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the MSP fire investigation unit.
