SAGINAW COUNTY — A pair of conservation officers is being credited with saving a Chesaning man from drowning in the Shiawassee River Monday.
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the conservation officers pulled an 88-year-old man from the river after he had fallen while fishing in the Shiawassee River State Game Area. The DNR did not identify the man, who refused medical treatment, nor his girlfriend, who was in her 70s and who had been unsuccessfully trying to pull him to shore.
“Conservation Officers Adam Beuthin and Quincy Gowenlock were patrolling the right place at the right time,” said Chief Gary Hagler, Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division, in a press release.
According to the release, Beuthin and Gowenlock were patrolling a dike system in the game area where the river becomes a flooded marsh. The area is closed to vehicles by a locked gate. They drove their patrol truck about a mile along a path and noticed two bikes leaning on a water-control structure.
Gowenlock said he looked toward the river and saw a woman’s head along the brush line near the river.
As he approached the woman, he also saw she was holding a man’s head above the water while also trying to hold onto the shore.
Beuthin and Gowenlock pulled the man out of the cold water and escorted the couple, both of Chesaning, to their patrol truck.
“He was in the water trying to land a fish,” Beuthin said today. “There was some rip rap and he stumbled. Hypothermia was a high concern.”
Beuthin said the man was in the water for about five minutes before they arrived.
“If it wasn’t for you guys, he would have died,” the woman said, according to the press release.
The officers loaded the couple’s bikes and fishing gear into their patrol truck and drove them back to their vehicle.
Beuthin noted bicycles actually aren’t allowed in the area where the couple were fishing.
“We did a little education once we got them back to their truck,” he noted. “He was in pretty rough shape. I doubt he could have ridden his bike back.”
