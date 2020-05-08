SAGINAW — A pair of Chesaning residents have been charged with felony drug counts following a raid by BAYANET officers April 30 in the village.
According to Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser, the man and woman were operating a methamphetamine-making lab at a rental home in the 400 block of East Broad Street.
BAYANET officers seized 39 grams of suspected meth.
Samantha Searles, 33, was arraigned Monday on charges of maintaining a drug house and felony firearms.
A 40-year-old man is being charged with the same crimes, as well as delivery-manufacture of meth. He has not yet been arraigned, according to online Saginaw County court records.
Court records refer to Searles as the man’s spouse.
According to Kaiser, the man ingested a quantity of the suspected meth and was hospitalized. After his release, he was arrested on a warrant, which delayed his arraignment.
Kaiser also noted two middle school age children were living at the home when the pair were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.