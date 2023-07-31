Saginaw County Fair kicks off fair season locally Tuesday

CHESANING — The next flip of the calendar rings in the month of August, and August, as all know, is fair season.
Argus-area residents are blessed with not one, but two, blowout county fairs. The first of these is the Saginaw County Fair, which runs from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5.
The Shiawassee County Fair commences immediately afterward, running from Aug. 6-13, enabling enterprising locals to subsist entirely on elephant ears for two straight weeks, should they so choose.
This year’s Saginaw County Fair, taking place, as ever, at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds at 11350 Peet Road in Chesaning, is the 110th iteration of the event, and it promises the usual smorgasbord of carnival rides, grandstand events, exhibitions and nightly fireworks shows.
The fairgrounds as a whole are open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. throughout the fair. Exhibit buildings are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the midway welcomes guests from 1 to 11 p.m.
All of the fair’s grandstand events start at 7 p.m, except for the Demo Derby Bump & Run which starts 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
On Tuesday, the grandstand is host to the Mid-Michigan Old Gas Tractor association tractor pull. Jedi Mind Trip, a 1970s-80s-90s rock and dance cover band that has been entertaining local crowds since 1996, performs Wednesday. On Thursday, there will be rough and ready racing from Outlaw Motocross. The grandstand finale is the TNT Demolition Derby 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
This year’s midway offerings include 30 rides from Big Rock Amusements — including the Air Flyer with a tower over 100-feet tall; the high impact free-fall of the Rip Tide; the Ring of Fire looping roller coaster; the Sea Ray swinging faux pirate ship; the classic Tilt-A-Whirl, and it’s more hardcore cousin Zero Gravity.
There are also plenty of kid-friendly rides such as the Cobra Coaster, Bear Affair, Frog Hopper and Flying Elephants.
These mechanical critters are counterbalanced by plenty of real animals. There will be goat judging, a horse show, rabbit and poultry costume and parade, sheep breeding and showmanship and dog agility on Tuesday.
Wednesday will include a poultry show, horse show, dog showmanship, a goat obstacle course and the Animal Oasis exotic animals show.
Bovine lovers will want to take in the junior market steer, beef breeding, judging, showmanship and market classes on Friday.
Friday is the fair’s official “Agriculture Day.” It wouldn’t be a fair without one. Archaeologists have found domesticated squash and gourd dated back to as long as 3,000 years ago in the area that is now Saginaw County.
Besides Jedi Mind Trip’s grandstand show, there will be plenty of other musical performers at the Saginaw County Fair, such as Gabriel Wells, Ore Creek Project Band and Addison Dodge and Kurt Hoffmeister.
The cost of fair admission depends on the day. Tuesday and Wednesday tickets are $15 per person, and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday tickets are $20.
There are senior (62 years and older) matinee discounts of $10 tickets any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Veteran and active duty military have free admission on Tuesday.
Saturday is Kids Day, with children 12 and under admitted for $10 until 1 p.m.
Children standing 36 inches or less — the cutoff height to determine if someone is allowed on the rides — are admitted free all week. A week-long pass fair pass is $60.
