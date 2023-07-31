Saginaw County Fair kicks off fair season locally Tuesday

Argus-Press Photo/Aaron BodusFairgoers enjoy the bumper cars at the 2022 Saginaw County Fair.

CHESANING — The next flip of the calendar rings in the month of August, and August, as all know, is fair season.

Argus-area residents are blessed with not one, but two, blowout county fairs. The first of these is the Saginaw County Fair, which runs from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.