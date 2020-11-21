Chesaning council votes to reinstate village administrator

CHESANING — After about two months of working part-time as the interim village administrator while officials searched for his replacement, Troy Feltman has opted to return to the village full-time.
Feltman, who was hired as village administrator in 2014 and resigned from the position in September this year, was fully reinstated by the Chesaning Village Council Tuesday via a unanimous vote. His contract, which takes effect immediately, runs through Jan. 31, 2023.
Feltman’s decision to return to the village full-time was based on a multitude of factors, he said.
“I think it was a function of the pandemic,” Feltman said. “I just felt more comfortable doing what I know right now … More than anything, I love public service and it was kind of natural for me to stick with what I’m doing.
“Some things changed on the personal side of my life which made me not want to move away (as well),” he added, “so it was a combination of factors that kind of led me to this decision.”
Feltman announced July 22 his plans to resign as village administrator, effective Sept. 11, citing opportunities in the private sector.
At the time, he agreed to continue working for the village as a consultant under his new employer, OHM Advisors, until a replacement was hired to fill the vacancy.
“Troy reached out to me (recently) to inform me that his situation had changed, and he was able to stay on as a full-time administrator should we so choose,” village President Matt Hoover said Wednesday.
“I am thankful that he can stay on,” Hoover continued. “Troy has been a tremendous asset to the community and has assisted the council in years past with a variety of issues. His experience in municipal government has given us the opportunity to compete with cities larger than the village of Chesaning.”
When Feltman was hired in 2014, he was given a seven-month contract, before receiving a three-year deal in 2015. Feltman and the village agreed to a three-year contract extension in 2018.
Feltman served as Bath Township supervisor from July 2007 to September 2013, and was the St. Clair County administrator for more than five years prior to that.
Feltman also served as the administrator for Gratiot County for more than two years.
Feltman, who has more than 30 years of municipal experience overall, has also held administrative positions in Ithaca, Grant, Newaygo and Grandville.
As he resumes his duties as full-time administrator, Feltman said his focus will remain on community development.
“We have some properties that are underutilized and this pandemic has added stress on some of our local businesses. Some of them have already announced that they’re not going to reopen, so I think there’s going to be a need to focus on economic development, community development in the short term and then obviously continuing to expand our job creation and tax base,” Feltman said. “We certainly have plenty to do relative to catching up on our infrastructure needs, so we’ll be focusing on the street system, water/sewer, storm drains, those types of things as well.”
