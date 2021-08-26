Judge orders embezzler to sell home

FLINT — A Chesaning woman who is currently facing felony charges for embezzling nearly $200,000 from her former employer is also being forced to put her house up for sale to repay part of the stolen funds as part of a civil lawsuit filed by the victim.
Heather Atkinson, 41, was charged with one felony count of embezzlement ($100,000 or more) in September 2020.
Court records in the civil suit indicate that Atkinson agreed to pay back $185,000 to CSH Electric Motor Supply Inc. in Owosso.
The amount she embezzled is likely greater, but the statute of limitations prevents the victim from suing for the whole amount, which is listed at $199,000 in court filings.
During a Zoom meeting Wednesday, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Clinton Canady ordered Atkinson to sign an agreement with a Realtor to list her Chesaning home for sale, remove personal property from the home within two weeks, and bring the residence up to code by installing flooring and light fixture covers. Canady is also the judge who will sentence Atkinson in the criminal case.
Curtis Zaleski, who represents CSH in the civil lawsuit, said during Wednesday’s hearing that as part of a settlement agreement in the civil suit, Atkinson agreed to continue payments on the land contract on her Chesaning home, but has not done so. Canady also ordered Atkinson to make two delinquent land contract payments.
Court documents from the civil lawsuit, filed by CSH Inc., indicate that Atkinson worked for the company as a bookkeeper and embezzled $185,000 from the company over the course of about eight years.
Atkinson paid personal bills with CSH funds using the company’s credit card, and even paid invoices to a non-existent front company she registered in her own name.
In text messages between CSH’s owner and Atkinson that are included in court documents, the owner informed her an audit had been initiated.
“Are you positive that I won’t find any unauthorized withdrawals from PayPal or my bank accounts?” the owner asked.
At first Atkinson denied the thefts, but eventually admitted to stealing about “50K,” and using the funds to pay bills and buy groceries.
Once the owner of CSH discovered the theft, Atkinson sent text messages asking the owner not “to send her to jail,” and promised “to make this right.”
The criminal case was transferred to Genesee County because Atkinson’s mother, Lt. Tami Willson, is the Shiawassee County Jail administrator, a conflict of interest. Atkinson has already pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Nov. 3.
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $50,000 or three times the amount embezzled, whichever is greater.
Atkinson has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.