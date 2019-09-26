Shooting victims say attacker surprised them at home

SAGINAW — Two women Wednesday testified they were ambushed at their Chesaning home and shot during an incident that stemmed from an affair and the breakup of one of the women’s marriage.
Owosso resident Sherry Mandel, 56, is on trial in Saginaw County. She is accused of going to the home in the 800 block of South Front Street the night of Dec. 4 with the intent to kill both women, then 49 and 50. Mandel was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony firearms.
After lawyers presented opening statements, in 10th Circuit Court, both victims and several law enforcement officers testified about the attack.
Mandel’s wife testified that she arrived home from work the night of Dec. 4, 2018, pulled her vehicle into the garage, and Mandel was standing behind her with “a gun pointed at me.”
She told Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Van Norman that Mandel forced her into the residence before kicking her dog, and instructed her to bind her hands and mouth with duct tape. Mandel left her alone momentarily to answer the door when the girlfriend arrived home.
After she heard the gunshot, the wife said Mandel allegedly forced her into a bedroom and hit her in the face with a large wrench, breaking several teeth.
The woman said she realized she had been shot as well.
“Sherry, you shot me,” she said, and added Mandel took pictures with her cellphone and sent them to the victim’s family members.
After loosening her bonds while Mandel was distracted, she saw an opportunity to seize the pistol from Mandel and a struggle ensued, resulting in Mandel also being shot in the leg.
“I realized Sherry was shot, too. I knelt on her arm, and managed to get the gun away. Sherry said she had one bullet left and that was for her. She said she couldn’t bear going to prison,” the woman said.
The second victim testified she began seeing Mandel’s wife in 2017 after meeting her at work. She said Mandel was waiting for her when she arrived home.
“Sherry opened the door, and said, ‘Come on in,’” the woman said. “She pulled (a pistol) out and shot me.”
After being shot in the lower left abdomen, she said she ran away toward a neighbor’s house and screamed, “Call the police, she shot us.”
After both women fled, Mandel allegedly barricaded herself in the home for a short time before surrendering to police.
Numerous Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office personnel testified about the police response to the shootings.
Det./Sgt. Michael Andriotti said after responding to the call, he eventually arrested Mandel. He said he recovered a cellphone and a black holster when she was taken into custody.
Lt. Russell Kolb testified that following the shootings, Mandel didn’t want to come out of the residence because she was worried about “being shot by police.”
While Kolb was at the scene, he received a call from Saginaw County Dispatch, which had received a call from one of Mandel’s wife’s family members overseas. The family member was attempting to contact police after receiving photo messages showing the woman’s wounds.
In opening remarks Wednesday morning, Van Norman described how Mandel met her wife, a foreign national, online in a “transatlantic relationship,” and how the couple had moved overseas to live for several years.
Once laws on same-sex marriage changed in the U.S. in 2014, Van Norman told jurors, Mandel and her wife moved back to the U.S. and got married in New York.
After getting married, Mandel and her wife relocated back to Owosso, and lived together for almost four years. But, he claimed, problems arose in the relationship, and Mandel’s wife began seeing the woman with whom she worked.
Mandel’s wife moved out of their Owosso residence in October 2018 and into a residence in Chesaning the new girlfriend had purchased.
Defense counsel James Gust explained Mandel’s wife was “the love of her life,” and said Mandel was upset when she came home to discover her wife had moved out.
“Sherry doesn’t take the breakup well,” Gust said.
Gust added Mandel was only planning to scare her wife, and raised the possibility of the firearm accidentally discharging.
“Keep in mind this intent thing,” Gust told the jury.
Testimony in the trial was expected to continue this morning. Judge Manvel Trice III estimated the trial would be completed Friday or Monday, though it could be sooner because attorneys agreed to dismiss several potential witnesses from testifying.
Trice previously ordered media representatives not to disclose the names of the victims.
