SAGINAW COUNTY — The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a 62-year-old motorcyclist died Friday on M-13 in a traffic crash.
At about 10 p.m. Friday, in the 10000 block of Albee Road (M-13), in Albee Township, an asphalt truck and motorcycle collided.
Deputies said the Rygda Asphalt truck was driven by an 18-year-old from Saginaw. He was northbound when he truck a southbound motorcycle. The 62-year-old Burt man riding the motorcycle died at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.