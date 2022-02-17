Chesaning suing owner of building that collapsed

CHESANING — A lawsuit has been filed in Saginaw County by the Village of Chesaning against the owner of a downtown building that collapsed in December, which seeks a court order to compel the owner to clean up and remove debris from the property and reimburse the village for the costs of demolishing the building.
Chesaning Village President Matthew Hoover announced the suit against Greg Schankin of Macomb County, the owner of 108 E. Broad St., in a press release Wednesday.
“Mr. Schankin had ample warning and time to prevent this disaster — and he failed to do so,” Hoover said in the press release. “The circumstances that endangered the public, damaged the neighboring building and our beloved Kiwanis Park and left an eyesore in our beautiful downtown cannot be excused. It was an act of gross negligence that could have been avoided and this absentee owner should be held accountable.”
The village gained clearance to tear down the building Dec. 23 under the International Property Maintenance Code as it presented an “imminent public safety threat,” Village Administrator Troy Feltman told The Argus-Press at the time.
Schankin challenged the village’s efforts to have the structure condemned and demolished prior to that in 2021, and the rear wall of the building partially collapsed Dec. 22. The village then notified Schankin, who did not respond to or repair the damage.
Feltman said in the press release Schankin had been “negligent” and the situation amounted to a “nuisance.”
“Schankin refused to correct an obviously unsafe condition, address the partial collapse, or clean up the mess,” Feltman said. “Chesaning will not stand back and allow a neglectful property owner to tarnish the safety or tranquility of our village.”
According to the press release, the village is seeking four remedies to the lawsuit:
n Reimbursing the village for the cost of demolition, fencing, and structural engineer
n Ordering Schankin to remove and clean up debris on the property
n Ordering Schankin to pay for repairs to the neighboring building
n Ordering Schankin to pay for the village court costs and attorney fees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.