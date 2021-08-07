The Argus-Press
HENDERSON — A Henderson-area man who went missing Wednesday apparently has been found dead by his own hand.
John Passmore, 46, walked away from his home about 9 p.m.Wednesday, along with his pet dog. The dog returned home a short time later and family members reported Passmore missing.
According to Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter, police used a helicopter equipped with spotlights, heat sensors and other equipment, they also had five K-9 units searching at one point. Vetter said typically one dog is called, but since a training session was underway, the MSP brought in the entire group to work the area.
“We used every resource available,” Vetter said. She said drones weren’t used because the helicopter had far more capabilities than a drone has.
Passmore’s body was found Friday in a field of corn close to his home.
“There was no foul play,” Vetter said Saturday afternoon.
