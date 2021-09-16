CHESANING — The Village Council in August accepted a $225,600 Drinking Water Asset Management grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
Village Administrator Troy Feltman said the funding is dedicated to the development of an asset management plan for the water system.
“We will be investigating over 220 properties to determine what materials are out in the system (ie. plastic, copper, galvanized, etc.). Based upon the results of these investigations, then we will develop a asset management plan that identifies priority projects to undertake and how we will finance these efforts,” he said via email.
The grant doesn’t require local match funds.
The cities of Owosso and Ovid also have applied for the grant program, but officials from those municipalities said this week they have not been notified of any awards.
According to EGLE, the Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant is the first program developed under Michigan’s new Clean Water Plan that invests in water infrastructure throughout the state.
The grant is available to assist water supplies in plan development or updates, and/or distribution system materials inventory as defined in Michigan’s lead and copper rule.
The state has $36.5 million available to award, with a maximum grant award per applicant of $1 million. Applications opened in October 2020 and will be award until funding is exhausted with applications scored and processed quarterly.
Grants were awarded in March and June. Further awards are due this week and in December.
According to information from the state, $15 million in funding was reserved for small municipalities.
Chesaning, with a population of 2,683, was among the small communities to win awards. The village scored 26.21 points.
River Rouge was the highest-scoring municipality in the grant ranking with 115 points.
While neither Ovid (1,616), nor Owosso (14,380) have yet received awards, state data shows both scoring enough points to be within the fundable range of the grants. Owosso had 44.6 points and Ovid scored 22.
All three local municipalities received 14 “base” points, as did River Rouge. Tiebreaker scoring provided their final positions because the applicants scored the same.
“EGLE has so far been able to extend funding to approximately 20 additional communities than was expected when this list was first published,” the state website notes. “While these changes mean more communities are being funded, it is taking longer than expected to meet with each community, receive revised budgets, review those revisions, and execute grant agreements.”
