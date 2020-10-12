OWOSSO TWP. — A 20-year-old Owosso man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was severely injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Hibbard Road near M-52.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that the accident had at least one occupant deceased,” officials said in a press release issued today.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim was eastbound on Hibbard Road “at a high rate of speed” and lost control on a curve. The vehicle struck a semitruck traveling west on Hibbard Road.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old girl, also from Owosso, was transported to Sparrow Health System by University of Michigan Life Flight. She remains in serious condition.
The third occupant, a 19-year-old woman from Chesaning, was transported to Sparrow by ambulance.
The Sheriff’s Office did not identify any of the people involved this morning.
The driver of the semitruck did not sustain any injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Central Dispatch, Perry Police Department, Corunna-Caledonia Fire, Owosso Township Fire, Owosso city ambulance, Perry Fire Rescue, LSW Ambulance, the medical examiner’s office and the Shiawassee County Road Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.