SAGINAW — An Owosso woman who allegedly tried to kill her estranged wife and the woman’s new girlfriend in December is on trial this week on multiple felony charges.
Sherry Mandel, who is accused of attempted murder for shooting the two women at a Chesaning home in December 2018, faced jury selection Tuesday afternoon in Saginaw County’s 10th Circuit Court before Judge Manvel Trice III.
Tuesday’s proceedings began shortly after 1:30 p.m. and continued until the end of the day. A pool of 60 prospective jurors was whittled down, and Prosecutor Daniel Van Norman said he expects the trial to begin in earnest today with opening statements.
One jury candidate was excused for saying they thought lesbian relationships are “more violent.” Another said they didn’t think they could be impartial in the case because they had spoken with area residents and family members “out there.” They were excused from jury duty.
Another said reading a social media post about “violent crimes brought into our small community” would prevent her from being unbiased, and was excused. Another juror was excused for “gossiping” about the incident with friends and was released.
Mandel, wearing street clothes for her court appearance did not speak, except for several short exchanges with her attorney.
Mandel was charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felony firearms in December 2018 after she allegedly shot the two women at a residence in the 800 block of South Front Street. The two women who were wounded were living together in the Front Street home.
Officials say Mandel showed up at the home with a handgun and, following a confrontation, opened fire. During a struggle for the gun, Mandel also was wounded in the leg, which allowed the women the chance to flee.
Mandel allegedly barricaded herself in the home following the shootings, and surrendered to police after a brief standoff. The two victims were transported to Saginaw for medical treatment and were later released.
Mandel’s bond was set in December at $250,000 on each charge, totaling $1 million. If convicted of the attempted murder charges, Mandel faces the possibility of life in prison. The felony firearms counts are each punishable by up to two years imprisonment.
Mandel’s trial was originally scheduled to begin in May, but has had several procedural delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.