CHESANING — Residents working to recall village President Joseph Sedlar Jr. may be out of time because a final ruling has yet to be made regarding Sedlar’s appeal of the recall petition wording in 10th Circuit Court.
The delay likely prevents residents from collecting the 234 signatures needed to put the issue on the November ballot.
According to Saginaw County Chief Deputy Clerk Kyle Bostwick, the deadline to place items on the Novemeber ballot was Aug. 2. The only way the recall could be placed on the ballot at this point is through the action of 10th Circuit Court Judge Anthony Borrello, Bostwick said.
Village resident Scott Hewitt initially submitted the recall language to the Saginaw County Board of Election Commissioners July 18, in response to the village council’s decision to terminate the contract of Police Chief Stacey Wilburn.
The intitial recall language was denied, but after making a few changes, Hewitt’s revised recall petition wording was approved by the board July 29. Sedlar appealed the approval to circuit court delaying signature collection.
Hewitt said the petition was sparked by council’s termination of Wilburn.
“Obviously I was frustrated by the action itself (terminating Wilburn), I think she was a great public servant, a great community cop, as well as somebody that’s grown to be a friend over the years after working with her on various things,” Hewitt said. “More than that though, I was just frustrated, appalled, angered, that the council completely ignored what the community had to say. Even if we take everything they accused Chief Wilburn of at face value, the community still unanimously said this is the cop we want protecting us. They completely ignored that and went on with their decision.”
On July 2, the village council voted 5-2 in favor of terminating Wilburn, citing performance issues, including attendance, failure to return calls and misuse of a police vehicle.
According to a village press release dated July 3, Wilburn missed 27 days of work “above and beyond the paid time off hours taken,” since Jan. 1, including eight “no call/no shows,” meaning she didn’t notify any village official of her absence while not showing up for work.
Wilburn said she had tried to call in, checked her email frequently and made sure schedules were completed, according to village minutes from the July 2 meeting. Furthermore, Wilburn explained some of her absences were a result of her child being sick and not having anyone to watch the child. She also claimed having to call in when absent was not part of her contract.
Wilburn began working as a part-time officer for the Chesaning Police Department in August 2006.
She was appointed part-time interim chief in September 2008, promoted to chief in October 2009, and became a full-time officer in September 2018.
Sedlar said previously that Wilburn was offered a separation agreement in early June that would have included pay and benefits, but she rejected it.
Hewitt, who has volunteered with Wilburn at various community events and considers her a friend, said he learned of the proposed separation agreement after Wilburn helped his father receive medical attention for a heart attack.
“She actually stayed with him until the ambulance was there,” Hewitt said. “She tried to call me to let me know what was going on, but she couldn’t get ahold of me. She went to the house and stayed with my daughter until they could reach me. That’s just the kind of cop that she was. And it’s not just because she was a friend, that’s how she treated everybody, she was always making sure her residents were okay.”
To have a recall petition placed on the ballot, the petition sponsor, in this case Hewitt, must collect signatures equal to or exceeding 25 percent of recorded votes in the area for the most recent gubernatorial election.
According to Saginaw County election records, 936 village residents voted in the November 2018 gubernatorial election, meaning Hewitt needed to collect at least 234 signatures prior to the Aug. 2 deadline in order to have the recall placed on this year’s ballot.
Approximately 15 minutes after obtaining language approval July 29, as Hewitt and fellow village residents began collecting signatures, Hewitt received a call that Sedlar had filed an appeal. Under Michigan law, that meant Hewitt had to stop collecting signatures until a ruling on the appeal was made.
According to 10th Circuit Court records, on July 31 Sedlar was notified that his appeal filing was defective because he incorrectly stated he was appealing Hewitt’s petition, instead of appealing the Board of Elections Commissioners’ ruling on the petition language. Court records also indicate Sedlar failed to provide his name, address and telephone number in the appeal.
Sedlar was given 14 days to correct the mistakes, a deadline he did not meet, court records indicate.
“Over that 14 days, Mr. Sedlar didn’t make any attempt to fix it, but with that 14 days it put us past the Aug. 2 deadline when our signatures were due,” Hewitt said.
The window to potentially recall Sedlar is even tighter, Hewitt added, given that the village president is nearing the final year of his term.
Under Michigan election law, an elected official serving a four-year term cannot be recalled during the first year or the last year of their term, though a recall petition can be drafted for any actions deemed recall worthy during the entirety of the term, according to Bostwick.
As of Friday, Judge Borrello had not entered a decision regarding the appeal.
Hewitt said although the issue may not wind up on the November ballot, he still plans to gather signatures this week.
The deck is stacked against us, but I’m still not going to let that stop the village from having a say, even if the say doesn’t end up bearing any weight, at least it puts the council on notice,” Hewitt said. “It’s not a small group, it’s enough that could have recalled you (Sedlar) had the calendar been a little different.”
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Sedlar for comment.
