CHESANING TWP. — A residential house fire claimed the life of a 90-year-old man Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire, which occurred at 8333 Ferden Road, began with two people inside the home, according to Undersheriff Miguel Gomez. The two residents were Wilma Haney, 88, and Kenneth Haney, 90.
“Wilma Haney was able to get out of the home. Kenneth Haney was still inside when police and fire personnel arrived,” according to the press release.”
The fire fully engulfed the home and Kenneth Haney died while inside. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and was assisted by fire personnel from Chesaning / Brady, Tri Township, James, Marion, Maple Grove, Hazelton (Shiawassee County) and Elsie (Clinton County).
