Stop sign gets green light, for now

CHESANING — A four-way stop at the intersection of Mason and Front streets will remain in place, at least for now, despite a traffic study recommending its removal.
Council members ultimately took no action on the future of the intersection Tuesday after reviewing the study conducted by OHM Advisors. The study “did not determine that any criteria were met for all way stop control,” and instead recommended reverting back to the intersection’s original format, a two-way stop with motorists on Mason Street yielding for traffic on Front Street.
A motion to revert to a two-way stop failed to receive support, as did a separate motion tabling the measure until at least one month after the new playscape is installed at Showboat Park.
“At this point I believe we’ll carry on with it as is,” village President Matt Hoover said after more than 30 minutes of council discussion Tuesday. “But I would like to find out what our options are. Even if it does stay, what are we planning to do when we (resurface) the road (in 2022)? Is it rumble strips? (We need to) make a long-term plan.”
Council members voted unanimously to establish the four-way stop in August 2020, citing concerns over the potential for pedestrian injuries, as Mason Street feeds directly into Showboat Park.
Village residents in subsequent months began to question what data and/or studies influenced the decision to install the stop signs along Front Street, prompting the council in February to request more information, including a traffic study, to determine the necessity of the added stop signs.
OHM Construction Manager Chuck Rolfe fielded questions from council members Tuesday, explaining the study serves as an “objective snapshot of an engineer’s perspective of the conditions that are being experienced there at that intersection.” Vehicular traffic and pedestrian traffic were both included in the study, he said.
Traffic volumes were collected between 7 and 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Peak volumes for westbound and eastbound traffic were under 300 vehicles per day, with a peak hour of less than 50 vehicles, according to the study.
There were zero crashes recorded within a 250-foot radius of the intersection in the past five years, according to data obtained through the Traffic Improvement Association of Michigan. The crash history “does not constitute a compelling case for modifying the existing controls, according to the study.
Information regarding traffic citations near the intersection was not available Tuesday.
“Based on the traffic volumes collected at the intersection and the expected traffic volume based on surrounding land use, the combined vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle volume entering the intersection from Mason Street is unlikely to average at least 200 units per hour for eight hours,” the study reads. “OHM recommends reverting back to a two-way stop-controlled intersection with stop signs on Mason Street approaches. This recommendation matches the previous traffic control installation prior to becoming an all-way stop.”
Although the traffic study took into account plans to install a walking trail that feeds into Showboat Park, council members Danielle Chludil and Tina Powell suggested the pedestrian counts collected in the study were still much lower than what can be expected during the summer months.
Chludil suggested conducting another count later in the year after a number of upgrades to the park are completed.
“Another study currently with the way that the park stands would be fruitless,” Chludil said. “It would probably need to wait until further on down the road when the playscape is in, the dog park is in, they pave the trail just to see what the activity level does increase to when that stuff is available in the park.”
Council member Kim Hewitt motioned to revert the intersection to a two-way stop, citing a lack of information to support to the existing configuration.
“Not everything is going to be shown in data,” Powell responded. “This street study doesn’t take into account all of the things that are coming up in the park. It’s only a picture of one day.”
“A decision was made to put a stop sign there based on feelings and observations rather than quantifiable data,” Hewitt said. “We may get the data later after all of our projects are completed that then supports that stop sign, but in the meantime it shouldn’t have been put up to begin with.”
Chludil recounted a number of close calls she’s witnessed at the intersection, observations not included in a traffic study.
“I agree that data is important, but I also believe that pedestrian safety is important,” Chludil said. “I don’t just look at data, I look at what I can see with my own eyes as well … That’s part of my job on the council.”
