CHESANING — The Chesaning Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. April 16 at Showboat Park.
The hunt is for children ages 1-11. Organizers said there will be “lots a great prizes to give away after the egg hunt.”
The Chesaning Lions Club can be reached at (989) 598-5276.
