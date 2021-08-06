By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CHESANING — Leslie Agnew served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Ajax in the Pacific, but he never received the medals he earned for that service — until Thursday.
His son Joseph Agnew, along with eight of his siblings and numerous other family members, was presented Thursday with the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the World War II Victory medal by U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar at a ceremony at the Chesaning American Legion.
Joseph Agnew said his father, who has passed away, was drafted into the Navy in 1944, and served on the USS Ajax repair ship for two years.
“He was a great guy,” Joseph Agnew said. “I never once heard him raise his voice to the kids.”
Before the war, Leslie Agnew attended General Motors Institute and learned to do body work on vehicles, which he put to use on his own.
Joseph Agnew recalled his father speaking about his wartime experiences only a handful of times, but that he didn’t bring up the subject very often.
“Once in a while but not very much,” Joseph Agnew said. “He would say something about being on that ship. But not many details.”
He added that his father was never concerned about receiving the medals he earned because at the time he was more worried about getting home safely. Once he got home after the war ended, he was more concerned about raising his nine children and farming at his Chesaning area home.
“There were so many guys coming home after the end of the war that some of them didn’t get them,” Joseph Agnew said. “They wanted to get home. They were happy with that and never thought about the medals.”
Moolenaar thanked Chesaning American Legion Commander Rod Toma for hosting the event. He was joined by Michigan State Sen. Ken Horn, R-District 32, and State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso.
“I think it’s amazing that we have you all here today,” Moolenaar told members of Leslie Agnew’s family. “My team was proud to work with Joseph.”
Moolenaar added that Joseph Agnew had been trying to get his father’s medals for some time from the Department of Defense before contacting Moolenaar’s office. Marla Conover from Moolenaar’s staff was able to complete the task in less than two months.
“We know that Leslie was one of many courageous Americans from the greatest generation who helped the Allies win World War II,” Moolenaar said. “I really believe when we honor heroic service like this, that’s something that has a lasting legacy for future generations as well.”
According to Wikipedia, in 1944, the Ajax was stationed at Eniwetok, where its crew helped repair 19 cruisers and nine battleships.
The ship was torpedoed in October that year, but remained afloat.
The ship’s crew later repaired the carrier USS Bennington, which suffered flight deck damage. In late 1945, the crew helped prepare craft to transfer occupation forces to Japan.
