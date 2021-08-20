CHESANING — Chesaning residents will soon have the opportunity to provide input on a proposed ordinance regulating the use of fireworks within the village limits.
The Chesaning Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday to set a public hearing on the proposed ordinance for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the village hall.
The ordinance, if approved, would prohibit the discharge and use of fireworks in the village, except on the day before, the day of, and the day after a national holiday. During those holiday periods, fireworks would be prohibited between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m., and between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
National holidays identified in the ordinance include Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday (third Monday in January), George Washington’s birthday (third Monday in February), Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day and New Year’s Day.
“Essentially what this does is it just provides some local control over the use of fireworks that’s permitted by state law,” village Administrator Troy Feltman said. “This provides guidelines which then staff can go out and enforce.”
The Michigan Fireworks Safety Act, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, allows Michigan residents to sell, purchase and use fireworks such as Roman candles, bottle rockets and other items that leave the ground. The law also allows local governments to enact ordinances regulating the “ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks,” except on the day before, during and after a national holiday.
“When the state legalized bottle rockets and firecrackers, we didn’t put any ordinances on it to stop (it) and so you’re getting people that are shooting them off well past midnight, early in the morning, and on weird days,” village President Matt Hoover said. “It’s caused a lot of stress for the (village) employees because people think, ‘Was that a gunshot?’”
The proposed ordinance also addresses public and private property, stating “A person shall not ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks on public property, school property, church property, or the property of another person without that organization’s or person’s express permission to use those fireworks on those premises.”
Visit villageofchesaning.org to view the proposed ordinance.
