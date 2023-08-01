Physical peak: Chesaning resident Hailey Rolfe competing again at national CrossFit games

MADISON, Wisc. — Hailey Rolfe is back among the cheeseheads.
A recent Chesaning High School graduate, Rolfe is in Madison, Wisconsin today, just in time for the firing gun at the 2023 NoBull CrossFit Games.
Since erupting onto the scene two years ago, Rolfe has been a regular participant in the national event, which pits max-level workout warriors against one another to see who can crush reps at the most impressive clip.
As the event only accepts the top 10 qualifiers per bracket from across the country, it’s no stretch to say that she is one of the fittest 16-17 year-old girls in the U.S.
This will be Rolfe’s third appearance at the CrossFit Games, making her a seasoned vet. She looks back on her first go-round with a sort of fond exasperation
“Oh my lord, in 2021 I was so green,” Rolfe said. “I was so new to the sport there were no expectations going in. No one knew my name, there was no pressure.”
Unburdened by expectations, Rolfe combined hardcore training and innate talent, to a third-place national finish that year.
Moving up into a more competitive age bracket in 2022, and no longer an unknown, she fell to 10th.
“After that, I’ve learned not to put pressure and expectations on myself,” she said. “That doesn’t help you as an athlete. It makes it more like work, and you find less joy in the sport. Last year I finished 10th out of 10 and I wasn’t happy, but I think I put too much emphasis on the end goal and not the process. This time I’m really going to soak up the moment. I want to attack every event in its own way, every event with focus.”
Rolfe goes into Tuesday’s competition ranked sixth in the country, and eighth in the world, for 16-17-year-olds.
True to the workout regimen from which they derive, the CrossFit Games test participants on an unpredictable (literally — events for the final day of individual competition, Aug. 6, aren’t known by the athletes going in, making it a true test of their diversity) medley of athletic disciplines.
Weightlifting, gymnastics and running (in high-intensity intervals) are all involved.
On the first day of individual competition, Thursday, the athletes are timed in workout consisting of 10 pig flips, 25 chest-to-bar pull-ups, 50 toes-to-bars, 100 ball-ball shots, 50 toes-to-bards and 25 chest-to-bar pullups. On Saturday they’ll run a cross-country 5K and then it’s on to the weights to be measured for a one-rep max snatch and one-rep max clean and jerk.
By her nature a strength athlete, Rolfe’s journey to becoming a well-rounded CrossFit competitor has been something of a mind-over-matter meander.
“When I first started, weightlifting was the easiest, as I’d always liked it and had done it throughout the years,” Rolfe said. “Cardio, I had to learn to love it. My favorite right now is probably gymnatics, but it’s hard to pick from one day to the next, sometimes you love a movement, sometimes you hate it.”
Like a swimmer tapering for the state meet, or a football team hitting as the playoffs approach, Rolfe refined her training with the national meet looming.
“In peak training, I’m in the gym from 10:30 to 1, then from 2:30 to 4,” Rolfe said. “Now, they’re two-hour sessions, tops. I’m still trying to hit high intensity, but using less weight. I want to prime my body up and be rested, then when hard things are thrown at you, you’re well-fueled and ready to go.”
While she didn’t start competing in CrossFit until 2020, Rolfe grew up in the gyms of her parents, Charlie and Stacy Rolfe, owners of CrossFit Steel Courage in Chesaning since 2015. Her parents started CrossFit training themselves over a decade ago.
DEALING WITH THE CROWD
Being an individualistic sport, with CrossFit qualifying events often done solo with results recorded by the gym, the crowds in Madison are a big change.
“Leading up to the games, I’ve trained with my coach (Emily Tanner) and two other people, tops, for the past nine months,” Rolfe said. “So it’s definitely different going to Madison. When you have to perform with a crowd, some of the best stuff can happen. I honestly enjoy it being out in front, it’s a way to show off all I’ve done during the year.”
CROSS POLLINATION
Naturally, CrossFit training aided Rolfe’s other athletic endeavors. She was a decorated, multi-sport athlete for Chesaning, culminating in a senior softball season that saw her named The Argus-Press’ All-Area Player of the Year after batting .626 with a school record 14 home runs.
“Softball was so fun this year,” she said. “Cross just gives you a baseline for your athletic ability, and gave me a competitive edge. It helped me become more reliable and valuable for my team. I’ll use volleyball for example, because it’s more high intensity than softball where you’re standing around a lot. I was able to play all three to five sets and not get tired, and just be a backbone for my team because I have that fitness behind me.”
While she may be on the elite end of the spectrum, Rolfe touts the benefits of CrossFit for all levels of fitness enthusiasts.
“It gets a bad rep sometimes, doing insane stuff and you might just hurt yourself. And at the highest levels, that’s a fair accusation and there are some crazy things,” Rolfe said. “But it can also be a fun way to spend an hour a day, hit some high intensity and it keeps you healthy. There are different levels, a 70-year-old man or woman is going to have different variations than a 17-year-old’s program. I’d say don’t knock it until you try it, so give it a go.”
