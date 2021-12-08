Chesaning administrator ready to resign, again

CHESANING — Longtime village administrator Troy Feltman will be moving on; he announced Tuesday his plans to resign, effective Jan. 22, as he seeks opportunities elsewhere.
Feltman plans to take a job as a consultant while also teaching courses at the college level. He previously resigned from the village in September 2020, but opted to return to the village full-time two months later.
“There’s too many of these major projects I didn’t want to leave hanging,” Feltman said of his return in November 2020. “Now we’re to that point. I’m at the point if I don’t do something, I’m never going to do it. I want to try something different.”
Feltman was hired by the village in 2014, agreeing to a seven-month contract before receiving a three-year deal in 2015. Feltman and the village subsequently agreed to a three-year contract extension in 2018.
Feltman served as Bath Township supervisor from July 2007 to September 2013, and was the St. Clair County administrator for more than five years prior to that. Feltman also served as the administrator for Gratiot County for more than two years.
Feltman has also held administrative positions in Ithaca, Grant, Newaygo and Grandville, garnering 34 years of municipal experience overall.
“I would like to thank Troy for his years of service and we will definitely be hard-pressed to find somebody with your experience,” village President Matt Hoover said during Tuesday’s village council meeting. “We’ll have more information regarding interim plans in the coming weeks.”
Among Feltman’s final tasks as village administrator will be hiring a marijuana compliance officer, a position approved by the village council earlier this year that seeks to take some of the administrative burden of the industry off of existing village staff.
“I want somebody to take that position that’s going to develop a relationship with these people (in the marijuana industry),” Feltman said, indicating the individual would process licensing applications, investigate complaints and issue fines for violations, among other duties.
More than anything, Feltman said he wants to ensure a smooth transition as he moves on from Chesaning. With no major projects in the immediate future, he feels now is the right time.
“We’ve done such great things,” Feltman said. “To the degree that we can not skip a beat and move forward, that’s what I’m after.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.