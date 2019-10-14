SAGINAW COUNTY — The Youngs Intercounty Drain Board has yet to reach a decision regarding a potential solution to flooding issues along Ditch Road in Saginaw County.
The board tabled a proposal to go through with the engineering estimate during a meeting on Oct. 4, as all three members — Chairman Michael Gregg (of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development), Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling and Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman — failed to reach a consensus regarding how to move forward.
The board will meet again at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the proposal at the Chesaning Township Hall, 1025 Brady St.
Flooding along Ditch Road — between Corunna (State) Road and Stuart Road — has been an issue for decades, according to Wendling, as water flowing into Saginaw County from Shiawassee County — as well as surface water in Saginaw County — has caused significant property damage and flooding to adjacent properties.
Earlier this year, the drain board submitted a request to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) — formerly the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) — for permit approval to allow a proposed plan to create an intercounty drain.
The initial proposed project would have directed water into Saginaw County north along Stuart Road up to Ditch Road, where the drain would then turn west and follow Ditch Road under Corunna Road before crossing into adjacent properties and feeding into the Shiawassee River.
“We actually ended up withdrawing our permit application,” Wendling said following the meeting Oct. 4. “They (EGLE) liked a more natural type of design and we were using more of a hard engineering with structures out there to slow this water down…That’s not their preferred concept or method, so they asked us to look at some other alternatives.”
A new alternative that came about in conversation during a Sept. 24 drain board meeting was to divert the water along Johnstone Road, which serves as the dividing line between Shiawassee and Saginaw counties.
Under the alternative plan, water from Shiawassee County would be directed west from Stuart Road at the county line along Johnstone Road, where it would eventually connect with the Hurd Drain, which flows into the Shiawassee River.
During the Oct. 4 meeting, Alan Boyer of LSG Engineers and Surveyors presented a proposal to the drain board offering his services to conduct a preliminary investigation into the feasibility of the Johnstone Road alternative. The work under the proposal would include a preliminary report identifying the amount of work it would take to complete the Johnstone Road alternative, as well as a preliminary engineering design of the project.
The total cost of the preliminary work would be approximately $19,100 and it would take roughly 90 days to complete, Boyer said.
“Keep in mind, this is not a design for the purpose of generating a construction set of plans and to do a project,” Boyer said. “This is work sufficient to generate an accurate cost estimate for comparison purposes so the board has some idea of how this would compare with the design that has already been done and for which we had made the permit application for.”
Wendling said he believed further evaluation of the alternative solution was in the best interest of the board.
“I think if we’re going to entertain a project, then certainly we want to do our due diligence in entertaining all potential options and or thoughts and ideas in the best interest of all involved, whether it be the landowner, a municipality or this board,” Wendling said. “I think it’s clear when we are done that we’re not going to make everybody happy, but if we can at least make a decision that’s sound and based on real numbers and facts and figures then I think we can rest well at night.”
Newman, on the other hand, said he wasn’t ready to make a decision regarding the proposal because there were more people he needed to consult. He requested the board table the decision for at least 10 days.
“I’m not against it, but I’m not going to approve it until I talk to the rest of the people that it’s going to impact,” Newman said. “There’s three of our landowners that I haven’t talked to yet, and I haven’t talked to the road commission.”
Wendling said, from Saginaw County’s perspective, delaying is not an option.
“As I’ve expressed on numerous occasions, we’ve got water coming into Saginaw County and water from Saginaw County causing extreme damage to one property owner in particular, not to mention flooding for several others, and we’ve got water that’s jumping the drain and getting into another drain’s district that was not constructed for it,” he said. “The idea that we’re just going to kick this can down the road as long as we can because now we’re recognizing that maybe we don’t want to pay, whatever tactic it might be… Let’s just get this thing moving.”
After more than an hour of discussion, including several comments from local landowners, the board elected to table a decision on Boyer’s proposal until Tuesday.
Gregg, who serves as chairman of the board, said he would reluctantly schedule another meeting, but he supports the investigation of an alternative solution going forward.
“As a general philosophy, we try to conduct intercounty procedures in a cooperative way where there’s agreement amongst the commissioners, but the process is set up where if there isn’t agreement, I am required to take one side or the other and make a decision,” Gregg said. “I’m trying very hard here to get both of you on the same page and in agreement. I thought we were heading in that direction at our last meeting when we requested this proposal, but if the conclusion is that you want 10 days, I guess I will offer to calendar a meeting as soon as we can with the anticipation that a decision will be made at that time.”
