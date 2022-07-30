The Argus-Press
CHESANING — A teenaged Village of Chesaning Department of Public Works employee was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Main and E. Liberty streets on Wednesday, the Chesaning Police Department has confirmed.
CHESANING — A teenaged Village of Chesaning Department of Public Works employee was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Main and E. Liberty streets on Wednesday, the Chesaning Police Department has confirmed.
Rafe Deal, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene after the DPW-owned Gator off-road vehicle he was struck by a car.
CPD — along with Mobile Medical Response, the Chesaning-Brady Fire, St. Charles Police, Tri-Township Fire and Maple Grove Fire departments — responded to the call at approximately 12:43 p.m.
Per a CPD news release, a recently retired paramedic witnessed the collision, calling 911 and performing CPR on Deal. Responders arrived “within minutes,” and attempted further life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.
The driver of the vehicle which struck Deal sustained minor injuries and received a hospital evaluation.
Crash team investigators are still attempting to determine the cause of the incident.
Deal, the son of Pamela and Seth Deal, was a recent Chesaning High School graduate in his second summer as a DPW seasonal worker.
An online obituary authored by Pamela Deal and posted by McGeehan Funeral Homes describes him as “kind, thoughtful, goofy, sweet, and definitely the funniest person I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing.”
A funeral service for Rafe Deal will be held tomorrow at Chesaning High School at 3 p.m.
“The Village Council and staff are heartbroken by this news, and our thoughts are with the family and friends who lost their loved one,” Chesaning Village President Matthew Hoover said of Deal’s passing. “Everyone who works for the Village is a part of a family. The work our team does is because we love this community and we want to serve it, and this loss is a tragic one that impacts us all.”
On Friday the council issued a proclamation in remembrance of Deal “whose dedication to others, to community and to hard work are an inspiration to be admired, emulated and honored.”
The proclamation calls for a period of mourning for Deal, and for the Public Works department to “install upon the grounds of Showboat Park a memorial and marker of appropriate honor for Rafe Deal’s many contributions to the park’s beauty and community significance.”
